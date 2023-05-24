asthma allergy season: Health Watch: Allergy Season Results in Worsened Asthma Symptoms for Many

Understanding Asthma: Triggers, Symptoms, and Treatments

May is Asthma Awareness Month, and it is a crucial time to shed light on a disease that affects millions of people worldwide. Asthma is a chronic respiratory condition that causes inflammation and narrowing of the airways, making it difficult to breathe. While asthma can start at any age, it is more common in childhood, and for some, it is a lifelong condition.

The symptoms of asthma can vary from person to person, but the most common signs include wheezing, coughing, chest tightness, and shortness of breath. These symptoms can range from mild to severe, and they can be triggered by various factors, including allergens, exercise, stress, weather changes, and respiratory infections.

One of the most significant challenges for people with asthma is identifying and avoiding triggers. For many individuals, allergens such as pollen, dust mites, pet dander, and mold can worsen their symptoms. According to Dr. Tyler Timberlake with Prevea Health, around 50% of people with asthma have an allergic type of asthma that is triggered by allergens.

“If you’re someone where you notice that every single spring or spring through fall, asthma symptoms are getting worse, knowing that if you look at that more as an allergic disease, I think sometimes we don’t think of asthma like that, but trying to do things from an allergy side of things can actually help the asthma side of things as well,” said Dr. Timberlake.

Identifying and avoiding triggers is an essential step in managing asthma symptoms. However, medication is often necessary to control the disease. Asthma medications work by reducing inflammation in the airways and relaxing the muscles around them, making it easier to breathe.

The most common asthma medications are inhalers, which deliver medicine directly to the lungs. There are two types of inhalers: quick-relief inhalers (also known as rescue inhalers) and controller inhalers. Quick-relief inhalers are used to relieve sudden asthma symptoms, while controller inhalers are used daily to prevent symptoms from occurring.

In addition to medication, asthma management often involves creating an asthma action plan with the help of a healthcare provider. An asthma action plan is a written document that outlines the steps to take in case of an asthma attack, including when to use medication and when to seek emergency care.

It is essential to note that asthma is a manageable condition with the right treatment and self-care. Anyone who experiences asthma symptoms should see their doctor for an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment. Delaying treatment can lead to more severe symptoms and complications.

In conclusion, asthma is a chronic respiratory condition that affects millions of people worldwide. Identifying and avoiding triggers, taking medication as prescribed, and creating an asthma action plan are critical steps in managing the disease. This Asthma Awareness Month, let us raise awareness about this condition and advocate for better asthma care and management.

