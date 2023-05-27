“Astore Avalanche” today : Avalanche in Astore, GB leaves 10 dead and 26 injured

“Astore Avalanche” today : Avalanche in Astore, GB leaves 10 dead and 26 injured

Posted on May 27, 2023

Avalanche in Astore, GB leaves 10 dead and 26 injured today 2023.
A snow avalanche struck Astore district in Gilgit Baltistan, killing 10 people and injuring 26 others. Rescue teams, including an army helicopter and a team of doctors, ambulance and rescue teams, have been deployed to recover people trapped under the snow. A control room has been set up to facilitate rescue operations. Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan has instructed local authorities to initiate rescue operations.

News Source : Daily Lead Pakistan

  1. Astore avalanche
  2. GB avalanche
  3. Dead and injured in Astore
  4. Avalanche in Gilgit-Baltistan
  5. Rescue efforts in Astore avalanche
Post Views: 6

Leave a Reply