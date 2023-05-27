“Astronaut career”: A Step-by-Step Guide on Becoming an Astronaut in BitLife

Introduction

Have you ever dreamed of becoming an astronaut and exploring the vast expanse of space? If you have, then BitLife offers the perfect opportunity to live out your fantasy. In this quick tutorial, we will guide you through the steps you need to take to become an astronaut in BitLife.

Step 1: Start Early

The first step to becoming an astronaut in BitLife is to start early. You need to make sure that you have a good education and that you are physically fit. This means that you should focus on your studies and participate in sports and other physical activities.

Step 2: Choose the Right Major

To become an astronaut, you need to have a degree in a science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) field. Therefore, it is essential to choose the right major when you start college. Some of the best majors for aspiring astronauts include physics, astronomy, aerospace engineering, and mechanical engineering.

Step 3: Join the Military

In BitLife, joining the military is one of the best ways to increase your chances of becoming an astronaut. This is because the military has its own space program, and they often recruit astronauts from their ranks. Therefore, you should join the military as soon as possible and work hard to earn promotions.

Step 4: Apply to NASA

Once you have completed your military service, the next step is to apply to NASA. You can do this by going to the jobs section of the game and selecting the NASA option. If you have the right qualifications and experience, you will be offered a job as an astronaut.

Step 5: Train Hard

Becoming an astronaut is not easy, and you will need to train hard to prepare for your space missions. You should focus on your physical fitness and participate in various training exercises. You should also work on your technical skills and learn as much as you can about space travel and exploration.

Step 6: Go on Space Missions

Once you have completed your training, you will be ready to go on space missions. These missions will be challenging, and you will need to work with your team to complete them successfully. You will also need to be prepared for emergencies and be able to think on your feet.

Conclusion

Becoming an astronaut in BitLife is an exciting and rewarding experience. It requires dedication, hard work, and a passion for space exploration. By following the steps outlined in this quick tutorial, you can increase your chances of becoming an astronaut and living out your dreams of exploring the final frontier.

