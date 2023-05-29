Astrophysicist Confirms Red Supergiant Star as Source of Supernova in Pinwheel Galaxy – Suspect or Victim Name N/A

was identified as the source of a recent supernova explosion in the Pinwheel Galaxy, revealing a rare red supergiant star according to an astrophysicist. : Astrophysicist Confirms Red Supergiant Star as Source of Recent Supernova in Pinwheel Galaxy involving Suspect or Victim Name

recently exploded in the Pinwheel Galaxy has been attributed to a red supergiant star by an astrophysicist. The supernova has been identified as an extraordinary occurrence due to its proximity to Earth.

Read Full story : Rare Supernova Explosion in Proximity of Earth Reveals Red Supergiant Star, Astrophysicist Confirms /

News Source : BNN Breaking

Supernova explosion Red supergiant star Astrophysics research Earth’s proximity to supernova Rare astronomical event