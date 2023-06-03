Astros hitter’s salary 2023: What will be the salary of Astros’ hitters in the 2023 season?

Houston Astros fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the team announced the signing of Yordan Alvarez to a six-year contract extension. This move is in line with the Astros\’ strategy of securing long-term deals with their key players, and they have done so with their star hitter, who is considered to be one of the most promising young talents in baseball.

Alvarez won the American League Rookie of the Year award in 2019, and his powerful hitting has made him an integral part of the Astros\’ offense. The team acquired Alvarez in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016, which has proven to be a highly successful move for Houston.

The financial terms of the deal were not officially disclosed by the team, but a source familiar with the matter revealed that the contract is worth $115 million. This includes a $5 million signing bonus, and Alvarez\’s salary for the ongoing 2023 season will be $7 million. He will receive $10 million in 2024, $15 million in 2025, and a consistent $26 million per year from 2026 to 2028.

The Astros have previously signed lucrative contracts with Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, and Lance McCullers Jr. However, the team has also seen the departure of notable players like George Springer and Carlos Correa in recent years. The departure of Carlos Correa was a significant blow to the Houston Astros’ offense, but the team is determined to keep their key players and build a strong team for the future.

The signing of Alvarez to a long-term deal is a clear indication that the Astros are committed to building a winning team. The team has been successful in recent years, making it to the American League Championship Series in 2021, and they are determined to continue this success in the years to come.

Alvarez is an exceptional player, and his impressive performance and consistent power at the plate make him a valuable asset to the team. He was also named the Most Valuable Player of the 2021 American League Championship Series, and his contributions to the team are undeniable.

Astros General Manager James Click announced the deal, making it official. The team is excited to have Alvarez on board for the foreseeable future, and fans can look forward to seeing his impressive performance on the field.

In conclusion, the signing of Yordan Alvarez to a six-year contract extension is a significant move for the Houston Astros. The team has secured the services of one of the most promising young talents in baseball, and Alvarez is a valuable asset to the team. With this deal, the Astros are committed to building a strong team for the future, and fans can look forward to seeing continued success from this talented team.

News Source : Pablo Ricalde

Source Link :What is Astros hitter’s salary for 2023 season?/