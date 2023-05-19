ASUS Zenbook laptops: ASUS Launches Three Ultra-Thin Zenbook Laptops, Blending Efficiency and Eco-Friendliness

#ASUSUnveils3IncrediblySlimZenbookLaptops #ProductivityMeetsSustainability #EcoFriendlyTech

During the Zenbook OLED Series: Incredibly Slim and More event on May 18, 2023, ASUS unveiled three new ultra-thin and light Zenbook laptops: Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304), Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404), and Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404). This new Zenbook lineup sets a new standard for ultraportable devices, boasting powerful performance with the industry-leading 13th Gen Intel® Core Processor with Intel® Evo verification, a vibrant ASUS Lumina OLED display, durable Military Grade Standard, and a commitment to eco-friendly and sustainable technological advancements. According to ASUS Philippines Country Manager George Su, “The new 2023 Zenbook series offers incredible and uncompromised performance designed to empower every Filipino individual to help them achieve their goals. We are confident that the 2023 Zenbook series can provide more with less harm to our environment, adhering to the Zenbook heritage and taking ASUS to a brand new milestone.”

The new Zenbook series features the new ASUS Lumina OLED Display, promising a more accurate, adaptive, and reliable laptop experience with a visual marvel experience. Users can activate the ASUS OLED Care screensaver to prevent OLED screen aging using the MyASUS app. ASUS Lumina OLED technology is available and exclusive across the new ASUS Zenbook series, offering an incredible viewing experience with a high contrast ratio, deeper blacks, fast response time, and 70% less blue light reduction that protects users from eye strain.

The ultra-thin and light Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) is designed for on-the-go professionals, weighing only 1 kilogram with a 1-centimeter thin body. It has a sophisticated ceramic-coated look and feel, ideal for people needing a reliable, attractive, and timeless device anywhere and any time of the day. The new Zenbook S 13 OLED is 30% slimmer with more features to give the best user experience, using fewer materials compared to previous models. It also uses recycled materials in its design, including post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics, post-industrial recycled (PIR) aluminum, and PIR magnesium alloy. This device is the most eco-friendly Zenbook ever made, reducing its carbon footprint by 50%.

The new Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404) is a versatile and incredibly slim device that suits both masculine and feminine users with its convertible and stylish design. It is capable of a 360° hinge that allows the device to be used in four different modes: Laptop, Tent, Stand, or Tablet. The touchscreen ASUS Lumina OLED display makes this device a truly reliable work partner. Upon purchase, the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED will also come with an ASUS Pen 2.0 to replicate the natural feeling of having a real-life pen.

The new Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) is a compact, thin, and light creator laptop packed with features that creative professionals need. It boasts the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with NVIDIA Studio Drivers for content creators, making it a reliable tool for faster rendering, photo or video editing, and a more efficient multitasking experience. It also features ASUS IceCool Pro thermal technology to ensure the device stays cool and efficient during heavy-duty applications. This new Zenbook Pro has the ASUS DialPad technology customized for Adobe Creative software, now also compatible with other applications.

These three new Incredibly Slim Zenbook laptops boast an industry-leading 13th Gen Intel® Core Processor and Intel® Evo Certification. The 2023 Zenbook series is ultra-durable, with ASUS doubling the Military Grade Standard testing, ensuring that the device will survive every environmental condition that users face every day. These new Zenbook laptops also come with two years of ASUS Global Warranty and an additional ASUS Platinum Protection warranty for one year starting from the date of purchase.

The all-new 2023 Zenbook series will have a starting price of PHP 74,995.00 and will be available through Home Credit with up to 18 months of flexible payment terms with 0% interest in-store for ASUS Fans.

