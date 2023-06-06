ASX 200 watchlist: “Top 5 ASX 200 Stocks to Keep an Eye on This Wednesday, June 7th, 2023”

ASX 200 Expected to Bounce Back on Wednesday

The Australian share market experienced a dip on Tuesday when the S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 1.2% to 7,129.63 points after the RBA increased rates. However, the market is expected to rebound on Wednesday following a positive night on Wall Street. The ASX 200 is anticipated to open 33 points or 0.5% higher this morning. This article highlights five things to watch as the market bounces back.

Oil Prices Fall

Energy shares such as Beach Energy Ltd (ASX: BPT) and Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX: WDS) may experience a subdued session on Wednesday after oil prices fell overnight. Bloomberg reports that the WTI crude oil price is down 0.9% to US$71.52 a barrel while the Brent crude oil price has fallen 0.85% to US$76.05 a barrel. Economic concerns are said to have put pressure on prices.

Polynovo Sales Update

Polynovo Ltd (ASX: PNV) is expected to release a sales update today, making it one of the companies to watch. The medical device company could be having a strong quarter thanks to a major product recall from a key rival. Investors will be watching to see if this translates into a boost for Polynovo’s share price.

Gold Price Rises

Gold miners Evolution Mining Ltd (ASX: EVN) and Northern Star Resources Ltd (ASX: NST) could have a decent session after the gold price rose overnight. According to CNBC, the spot gold price is up 0.25% to US$1,979.7 an ounce. Economic concerns boosted the appeal of the safe haven asset, and this may drive demand for gold miners.

Graincorp Shares Rated as a Buy

Bell Potter has rated Graincorp Ltd (ASX: GNC) shares as a buy, stating that they have room to climb materially higher from current levels. The broker has reiterated its buy rating and $9.45 price target on the grain exporter’s shares, which implies potential upside of 23%. Following the winter crop forecast, it said: “If the Jun’23 crop estimate were achieved our FY24e NPAT forecast would be ~20-25% higher than our current FY24e forecast.”

Conclusion

As the ASX 200 rebounds on Wednesday, investors will be watching oil prices, Polynovo’s sales update, the gold price, and Graincorp’s shares. While the market may have experienced a dip on Tuesday, the positive night on Wall Street suggests that it may be able to bounce back. As always, investors should exercise caution and conduct their own research before making investment decisions.

ASX 200 market trends Upcoming company announcements Investor sentiment Economic indicators Global market influences