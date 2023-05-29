ASX 200 watchlist: “Top 5 ASX 200 Stocks to Monitor for Tuesday, May 30, 2023”

ASX 200 Poised to Edge Lower Following Poor European Start

The Australian share market is expected to experience a lower opening on Tuesday, following a poor start to the week in Europe. The latest SPI futures indicate that the ASX 200 is poised to open 0.1% lower or 9 points. While Wall Street was closed for a public holiday, the CAC and DAX both fell by 0.2%. This may be a cause for concern for investors, but the market is expected to recover as the day progresses.

Oil Prices Rise

Energy shares are expected to have a decent session on Tuesday, as oil prices have risen. According to Bloomberg, the WTI crude oil price has risen by 0.5% to US$73.04 a barrel, while the Brent crude oil price has risen by 0.1% to US$77.03 a barrel. This increase in prices is due to news that a provisional US debt deal has been reached.

Wesfarmers Strategy Day

Wesfarmers Ltd is holding its strategy day on Tuesday, which makes it a company to watch. The conglomerate may provide the market with a trading update for FY 2023 at the event. This could have an effect on the company’s share price.

Gold Price Slips

Gold miners such as Evolution Mining Ltd and Regis Resources Limited will be on watch after the gold price fell overnight. According to CNBC, the spot gold price has fallen by 0.1% to US$1,961.2 an ounce. The demand for safe-haven assets has fallen due to news of the provisional US debt deal.

Buy the IDP Education Dip

IDP Education Ltd’s share price was sold off on Monday amid concerns over changes to language testing requirements for students in Canada. Goldman Sachs believes that this may be a buying opportunity and has retained its buy rating with a trimmed price target of $30.60. The company believes that IELTS will continue to command a leading market share due to its status as the premier globally recognised English testing provider, backed by Cambridge and the British Council.

In conclusion, the ASX 200 is expected to edge lower on Tuesday following a poor start to the week in Europe. However, energy shares are likely to have a decent session due to the rise in oil prices, and investors will be keeping an eye on Wesfarmers Ltd’s strategy day. The gold price has fallen due to news of the provisional US debt deal, and IDP Education Ltd’s share price may offer a buying opportunity.

