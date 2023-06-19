At 45, Iconic Rapper Big Pokey Passes Away Following an Alleged On-Stage Medical Emergency

Rap Legend Big Pokey Dies at Age 45 After Suffering Medical Emergency On Stage

According to reports, the renowned rapper Big Pokey has passed away at the age of 45. The cause of his death was reportedly a medical emergency that occurred while he was performing on stage.

Big Pokey, whose real name is Milton Powell, was a well-known figure in the rap community, having released several albums throughout his career. He was also a member of the legendary Houston-based rap group, the Screwed Up Click.

Fans and fellow musicians alike have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the late rapper. Big Pokey’s legacy in the world of rap music will undoubtedly be remembered for years to come.

