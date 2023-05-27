At 58, Linda Harper, a Leader in Preventing D.C. Violence, Passes Away

Linda Harper, D.C. Violence Prevention Leader, Dies At 58

On August 3, 2021, Linda Harper, a prominent violence prevention leader in Washington D.C., passed away at the age of 58. Harper was widely recognized for her tireless efforts to combat gun violence and support victims of crime in the D.C. area.

Early Life and Career

Harper was born and raised in Washington D.C., and spent much of her career working to improve safety and security in her hometown. After graduating from college, she worked as a social worker in various community organizations, where she witnessed firsthand the devastating impact of gun violence on families and communities.

Leadership in Violence Prevention

In 2010, Harper was appointed as the Director of the Office of Victim Services and Justice Grants (OVSJG) in D.C. In this role, she oversaw a team of professionals who provided critical resources and support to victims of crime and their families.

Under Harper’s leadership, the OVSJG launched several innovative programs to prevent violence and support victims, including the Violence Intervention Program (VIP). VIP provides counseling, therapy, and other services to individuals who are at risk of becoming involved in violent activity, as well as those who have already been victims of violence.

Legacy and Impact

Throughout her career, Harper was a passionate advocate for social justice and equality. She recognized that the impact of gun violence extended far beyond the immediate victims and their families, and worked tirelessly to promote healing and safety in affected communities.

Harper’s legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched and the programs she helped establish. Her tireless efforts to prevent violence and support victims will continue to inspire others to work towards a safer and more just society.

Final Thoughts

Linda Harper was a true leader in the fight against gun violence and a beacon of hope for victims of crime in Washington D.C. Her contributions to violence prevention and victim support will be sorely missed, but her legacy will continue to inspire and guide us in our ongoing efforts to create safer, more just communities for all.

