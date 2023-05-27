At 58, Linda Harper, Leader in Violence Prevention in D.C., Passes Away

Linda Harper, D.C. Violence Prevention Leader, Dies At 58

Linda Harper, a leader in violence prevention efforts in Washington D.C., passed away on Tuesday at the age of 58. Harper had dedicated her career to creating safer communities and reducing violence in the city.

Early Life and Education

Harper was born and raised in Washington D.C. and attended local schools. She went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in social work from Howard University and later received a master’s degree in public health from George Washington University.

Career in Violence Prevention

Harper began her career as a social worker, working with at-risk youth in the D.C. area. She quickly realized that many of the young people she was working with had experienced violence in their communities and began to focus her efforts on violence prevention.

In 1998, Harper joined the D.C. Department of Health as the Director of Violence Prevention. In this role, she led efforts to reduce gun violence and domestic violence in the city. She also worked to create programs and initiatives that focused on early intervention and prevention.

Harper was a passionate advocate for community engagement and worked closely with local organizations and community leaders to develop effective strategies for violence prevention. She believed that it was essential to involve the community in all aspects of violence prevention, from planning to implementation.

Impact on the Community

Harper’s work had a significant impact on the D.C. community. Under her leadership, the city saw a significant reduction in gun violence and domestic violence. She was also instrumental in creating programs that provided support and resources for at-risk youth.

Throughout her career, Harper was recognized for her work in violence prevention. She received numerous awards and accolades, including the National Association of Social Workers D.C. Chapter’s Social Worker of the Year award.

Legacy

Harper’s legacy will continue to live on through the many individuals and organizations she inspired throughout her career. Her dedication to creating safer communities and reducing violence in the D.C. area will continue to inspire others to carry on her work.

Harper’s family has requested that donations in her memory be made to local organizations that focus on violence prevention and community engagement.

Conclusion

Linda Harper was a leader and advocate for violence prevention in the D.C. community. Her legacy will continue to inspire others to work towards creating safer communities and reducing violence in all its forms.

