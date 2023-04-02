At 71, Ryuichi Sakamoto, a pioneering musical innovator and Oscar-winning composer, passes away.

At the age of 71, Ryuichi Sakamoto, a composer and innovator in the music industry, passes away. He was an Oscar winner.

Ryuichi Sakamoto, Genre-Defying Musician, Passes Away at 71

On Sunday, news sources reported the passing of Ryuichi Sakamoto, the iconic musician and composer, at the age of 71. Sakamoto’s official social media site confirmed that the cause of death was cancer, which he had been battling for several years leading up to his passing.

Sakamoto’s career was marked by his broad-ranging interests and studies, which included electronic music and ethnomusicology at the Tokyo National University of Fine Arts and Music. After years as a session keyboardist, he co-founded the Yellow Magic Orchestra with Haruomi Hosono and Yukihiro Takahashi in 1978. Their first album, simply called Yellow Magic Orchestra, featured cutting-edge synthesizers, electronic percussion, and traditional Japanese melodies, which led to an international hit.

In addition to his work with Yellow Magic Orchestra, Sakamoto released several solo albums that continued to push the envelope of electronic music and technology while incorporating jazz fusion and a “world beats” sound. He collaborated with artists like David Sylvian and Adrian Belew, and his work with Sylvian and his appearance in Nagisa Ōshima’s film Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence, led to his composing and performing the score for the film that garnered critical acclaim and a BAFTA for Best Film Music.

Throughout his career, Ryuichi Sakamoto received numerous awards and honors, including an Oscar, a Grammy, two Golden Globes, and the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres from the French Ministry of Culture. His innovative sound and creative vision earned him a reputation as a genre-defying musical giant, inspiring a new generation of artists in electronic, jazz, and world music.

Despite his ongoing health issues, Sakamoto’s passion for music remained undiminished, and he continued to perform, including a streamed solo concert in December 2022 called Ryuichi Sakamoto: Playing the Piano 2022. The concert now serves as a heartfelt farewell to his fans, as he announced, “I no longer have the energy to do live concerts…This might be the last time that you will see me perform in this manner.” Even in his passing, Ryuichi Sakamoto’s tremendous talent and creativity continue to inspire and captivate fans around the world.