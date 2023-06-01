At 77, Sergio Calderon, famous for his roles in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ and ‘Men in Black’, has passed away.

Sergio Calderon, Star of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ and ‘Men in Black’, Has Died at the Age of 77

Early Life and Career

Sergio Calderon was born on January 12, 1944, in Mexico City, Mexico. He began his acting career in the 1960s, appearing in several Mexican films and television shows. In 1970, he moved to Hollywood, where he continued to work in film and television.

Career Highlights

Calderon is best known for his roles in the blockbuster films ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl’ and ‘Men in Black’. In ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, he played the role of Marty, one of Captain Jack Sparrow’s crew members. In ‘Men in Black’, he played the role of Jose, a pawnshop owner who helps Agent J (played by Will Smith) and Agent K (played by Tommy Lee Jones) in their mission to save the world from an alien threat.

Calderon also appeared in several other films and television shows throughout his career, including ‘The A-Team’, ‘The Dukes of Hazzard’, and ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’.

Personal Life and Legacy

Calderon was married to his wife, Maria, for over 50 years. Together, they had two children and several grandchildren.

On August 30, 2021, Calderon passed away at the age of 77. His death was confirmed by his family, who released a statement saying, “Sergio was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, as well as a talented actor who brought joy to audiences around the world. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”

Calderon’s legacy as an actor will live on through his memorable performances in films and television shows. He will be remembered as a talented and dedicated actor who brought his characters to life with humor, warmth, and authenticity.

