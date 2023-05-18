At 83, Dick Nourse, the veteran KSL news anchor, has passed away.

Longtime KSL news anchor Dick Nourse has died at age 83

Introduction

Dick Nourse, the iconic news anchor who spent more than four decades at KSL-TV, died on Friday, June 11th, at age 83. Nourse was a household name in Utah, known for his steady and reassuring presence on the evening news.

Early Life and Career

Nourse was born in Salt Lake City in 1937 and attended the University of Utah, where he earned a degree in broadcast journalism. He began his career in broadcasting at KSL radio in 1958 before moving on to KSL-TV in 1965.

Nourse quickly became a fixture at KSL, anchoring the evening news for more than 40 years. He covered major events like the Teton Dam disaster and the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, earning a reputation as a trusted and reliable journalist.

The Legacy of Dick Nourse

Nourse’s impact on Utah journalism cannot be overstated. He was a steady and reassuring presence in times of crisis, and his reporting helped to shape the way Utahans saw their world.

But Nourse’s impact extended beyond the world of journalism. He was known for his philanthropic work, supporting organizations like the Boy Scouts of America and the Utah Food Bank. He was also an advocate for education, serving on the board of trustees for the University of Utah for many years.

Tributes to Dick Nourse

The news of Nourse’s death was met with an outpouring of tributes from across Utah and beyond. Governor Spencer Cox issued a statement saying, “Dick Nourse was a Utah icon. For more than four decades, he was the trusted voice of news in our state, and his contributions to our community will be remembered for generations to come.”

KSL president and general manager Tanya Vea said, “Dick Nourse was a legend in Utah broadcasting. His commitment to journalism and to our community was unmatched, and his impact on KSL and the state of Utah will be felt for years to come.”

Conclusion

The passing of Dick Nourse marks the end of an era in Utah journalism. His steady and reassuring presence on the evening news will be missed by many, but his legacy will live on. Nourse was a true Utah icon, and his contributions to the state will be remembered for generations to come.

