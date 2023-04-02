At age 71, Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto passes away.

Renowned Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto has passed away at the age of 71.

Introduction Japan and the world lost a true legend in the music industry on March 28, 2022, with the passing of Ryuichi Sakamoto. A renowned musician and actor, Sakamoto contributed numerous works to Hollywood hits such as “The Last Emperor” and “The Revenant.” He was also one of the pioneers of electronic music in the late 1970s and played a significant role in the foundation of the Yellow Magic Orchestra.

Early Life and Career Born in Tokyo in 1952, Sakamoto showed a deep passion for music from a young age. He started studying music at the age of 10 and was heavily influenced by the works of Debussy and the Beatles. Later on, he became a pioneer of electronic music, forming the Yellow Magic Orchestra, also known as YMO, with Haruomi Hosono and Yukihiro Takahashi. YMO boasted a unique sound that combined Japanese pop with electronic music and quickly gained popularity in Japan and around the world.

Composing for Hollywood Hits Sakamoto broke into Hollywood in the early 1980s, composing for Bernardo Bertolucci’s epic historical drama “The Last Emperor.” His work on the film earned him an Oscar and a Grammy. In the years that followed, he continued to contribute to numerous other successful films, including “The Revenant.”

Acting Career Sakamoto was also a talented actor, starring in the BAFTA-winning 1983 film “Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence.” The film was set in a Japanese prisoner-of-war camp during World War II and was praised for its powerful performance and soundtrack.

Album Release and Environmental Activism In January 2022, Sakamoto released his full-length album “12” on his 71st birthday. Despite battling cancer, he continued to work on his music in his home studio, finding solace and healing in the process. Throughout his career, Sakamoto was also a staunch pacifist and environmental activist, actively speaking out against nuclear power following the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster in 2011. He took part in rallies and speeches, urging Japan not to risk lives for electricity and calling for greater accountability from the government and corporations.

