At How Many Positions Are The Amino Acids The Same Between The Two Species : Comparing Amino Acid Sequences: Identifying Similarities and Differences Between Two Species

Comparing Amino Acid Sequences of Two Species: Analyzing Similarities and Differences

At How Many Positions Are The Amino Acids The Same Between The Two Species?

Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins. They are coded by DNA in genes and determine the structure and function of proteins. Amino acids have different properties such as hydrophobic, hydrophilic, acidic, basic, and aromatic. The sequence of amino acids in a protein is critical to its function, and any changes can affect the protein’s stability, folding, and interaction with other molecules.

Comparing the amino acid sequences of proteins between different species can reveal evolutionary relationships and functional conservation. If two species have a high degree of similarity in their amino acid sequences, it suggests that they share a common ancestor and have similar biological functions.

To determine how many positions are the same between the amino acids of two species, we need to align their protein sequences and count the number of identical residues. The degree of similarity between two sequences can be quantified using various metrics such as percentage identity, percentage similarity, or evolutionary distance.

For example, let’s compare the amino acid sequences of the hemoglobin beta subunit in humans and chimpanzees. Hemoglobin is a protein that carries oxygen in red blood cells. The beta subunit is composed of 146 amino acids.

We can use a sequence alignment tool such as Clustal Omega to align the two sequences. The output shows the positions where the amino acids are the same, different, or gaps.

The result of the alignment shows that there are 142 identical amino acids out of 146, which corresponds to a percentage identity of 97.3%. This high degree of similarity indicates that human and chimpanzee hemoglobin have similar functions and evolved from a common ancestor.

However, not all proteins have such high levels of conservation between species. Some proteins have evolved rapidly and have diverged significantly between different lineages. For example, the amino acid sequences of the primate-specific protein FOXP2, which is involved in speech and language development, have diverged significantly between humans and chimpanzees, with only 87% identity.

FAQs:

Q: Why is it important to compare amino acid sequences between species?

A: Comparing amino acid sequences between species can reveal evolutionary relationships and functional conservation. It helps us understand how proteins have evolved over time and how they perform similar functions in different organisms.

Q: What tool can be used to align protein sequences?

A: There are several tools that can be used to align protein sequences, such as Clustal Omega, MUSCLE, and T-Coffee. These tools can align sequences based on various algorithms and provide different output formats.

Q: What is the difference between percentage identity and percentage similarity?

A: Percentage identity is the percentage of positions in two sequences that have the same amino acid. Percentage similarity is the percentage of positions in two sequences that have similar amino acids, taking into account substitutions that have similar properties. For example, a substitution of leucine with isoleucine is considered a similar substitution, as both amino acids are hydrophobic.

Q: Can two proteins have the same amino acid sequence but different functions?

A: Yes, two proteins can have the same amino acid sequence but different functions. This can happen if the proteins have different structures, interactions with other molecules, or post-translational modifications. The function of a protein is not solely determined by its amino acid sequence, but also by its three-dimensional structure and context.

——————–

Sequence alignment Phylogenetic analysis Homology detection Protein evolution Conserved domains