“At least 20 shot, 1 dead in Willowbrook, IL parking lot gathering”

A gathering in a parking lot in Willowbrook, a suburb of Chicago, turned violent early Sunday as at least 20 people were shot, resulting in one fatality, according to authorities. The motive behind the incident remains unclear, and Eric Swanson, deputy chief at the DuPage County sheriff’s office, stated that they transported numerous victims from the scene while others went to nearby hospitals on their own. The conditions of the wounded are yet to be determined, and witnesses reported chaos and gunfire during the supposed Juneteenth celebration. The strip mall lot was filled with debris and police tape, as seen in TV news videos.

