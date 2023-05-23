At least 28 teens and children shot and killed in Georgia this year, including Dominque McKibbins, Asijah Love Jones, and Madison Gesswein.

Dominque McKibbins, 18, among 28 teens and children shot and killed in Georgia this year : At least 28 teens and children shot and killed this year in Georgia, including Dominque McKibbins and Derrick Putmon.

At least 28 teens and children have been shot and killed in Georgia this year, with the youngest victim being just two years old. Families of the victims are dealing with the loss of their children and are calling for an end to gun violence. The victims include Dominque McKibbins, 18, who was shot and killed outside an Atlanta business; Jayden Tate, 14, who was shot and killed in Columbus; and Kelsey McDuffie, 17, who was accidentally shot and killed while being taught how to use a handgun. Other victims include Ozias Gore, 15, who was shot to death outside his home; Jeremiah McCrae, 18, who was shot to death by his girlfriend’s brother; and Asijah Love Jones, 11, who was killed by a stray bullet. Arrests have been made in some cases, while others remain unsolved.

News Source : WSBTV.com News Staff

