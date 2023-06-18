At Least 9 People Shot in Illinois Parking Lot, Resulting in Fatalities today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Fire officials have reported that a shooting occurred just after midnight on Sunday in Willowbrook, Ill., which resulted in at least nine people being shot, with one fatality. The incident took place during a celebration that was being held in a shopping mall’s parking lot on Route 83, near Honeysuckle Rose Lane, in DuPage County, according to Joe Ostrander, a battalion chief with the Tri-State Fire Protection District. Approximately hundreds of people were in attendance. The fire department transported 10 individuals to a hospital, including nine who had been shot, and one who had experienced a medical emergency. Chief Ostrander stated that he was informed by the police that additional individuals had taken themselves to nearby hospitals, indicating that the number of victims could increase. The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to immediate requests for comment. This is an ongoing story, and updates will be provided as new information is made available.

News Source : Emma Bubola

Source Link :1 Dead Among at Least 9 Shot in Shooting in Illinois Parking Lot/