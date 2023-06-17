At the Age of 28, Ray Lewis III, the Son of Ravens’ Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, Passes Away

Ray Lewis III, Son of Ravens Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, Passes Away at 28

Ray Lewis III, the son of former Baltimore Ravens linebacker and Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, has tragically passed away at the young age of 28. The younger Lewis was a standout football player at Coastal Carolina University and had aspirations of making it to the NFL like his father.

According to reports, Lewis III was found dead after being struck by a stray bullet while he was out with friends in Conway, South Carolina. The incident is still under investigation.

The Ravens organization released a statement expressing their condolences to the Lewis family. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Ray Lewis III. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ray and his family during this difficult time,” the statement read.

Lewis III’s father, Ray Lewis, played for the Ravens for 17 seasons and is considered one of the greatest linebackers in NFL history. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

The younger Lewis had been working hard to follow in his father’s footsteps and was a talented football player in his own right. His passing is a devastating loss for his family, friends, and the football community as a whole.

