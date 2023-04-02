At the age of 48, Christo Jivkov, known for his role in “The Passion of Christ,” has passed away.

The actor known for his role in The Passion of Christ, Christo Jivkov, has passed away at the age of 48.

Bulgarian actor Christo Jivkov, best known for his role as St John in Mel Gibson’s 2004 film “The Passion of Christ,” has passed away at the age of 48. Jivkov had been suffering from cancer for some time, according to Deadline. In addition to his acting career, Jivkov was a co-founder of Red Carpet Films, a Bulgarian film company. His colleagues paid tribute to him on social media, with Italian actress Maria Grazia Cucinotta describing him as a “gentle soul.” Jivkov was set to reprise his role as John in Gibson’s upcoming sequel, “Resurrection.” The late actor also had a lead role in the 2007 film “In Memory of Me” and worked behind the camera as a producer and assistant director.

Jivkov’s death is a loss to the international film community, which has been touched by his work both in front of and behind the camera. Despite his untimely passing, Jivkov leaves behind a significant legacy that will be remembered by his colleagues and fans for years to come.