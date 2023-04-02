At the age of 71, the Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto has passed away.

The Cause of Death

Famous Japanese musician and composer, Ryuichi Sakamoto died on March 28 at the age of 71 after suffering from colorectal cancer since June 2020, as confirmed by his agency. Despite receiving treatment for cancer, Sakamoto continued to create music whenever his health permitted, and he lived with music until the very end, according to his agency, Commons.

The Funeral

Sakamoto’s agency announced that the funeral service would be held privately with his close relatives, as per the artist’s will. The family has requested that the privacy of the family is respected.

The Legacy

Ryuichi Sakamoto celebrates the Oscar for the music of “The Last Emperor” in 1980. AP Photo

A Tribute to the Composer

“Ars longa, vita brevis. Art is long, life is short,” a phrase that highlighted the composer’s favorite quote, was used by Commons in its statement.

The Battling with Cancer

The pianist had fought throat cancer before in 2014 and managed to recover from it. In early 2021, Sakamoto confirmed that he had colorectal cancer that had metastasized to other organs. The composer underwent six surgeries in the past year, including a 20-hour surgery to remove a primary tumor on his rectum and other metastatic products.

The Work of Sakamoto

Sakamoto was one of Japan’s most prominent and internationally acclaimed creators of his time. His diverse and complex work spanned various stages, from his success with the experimental Yellow Magic Orchestra to creating soundtracks for well-known titles such as “Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence” (1983), “The Last Emperor” (1987), and “The Revenant” (2015), among others, for which he received numerous awards.

Last Concert

Sakamoto’s last concert was on December 11, 2020, in an online format so that his fans from different time zones could hear him. It was a unique and emotional experience for his followers who were aware that the artist was already in Stage IV of cancer, and many thought it might be his last one.

Final Thoughts

Ryuichi Sakamoto’s music and legacy leave an indelible mark on the world of music and art. His death, although saddening, does not diminish his contribution to society as a composer who lived a life full of passion and creativity in his field of work. His music will continue to inspire and touch the hearts of many. Rest in peace, Ryuichi Sakamoto.

Sources

EFE News, Commons