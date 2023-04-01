At the age of 77, Ken Buchanan, a boxing legend from Scotland, has passed away.

At the age of 77, Ken Buchanan, the legendary boxer from Scotland, has passed away.

Scottish boxing icon Ken Buchanan, who became Scotland’s first undisputed world champion in 1971, has passed away at the age of 77. The former world champion had been diagnosed with dementia last year and passed away peacefully in his sleep. Buchanan fought 69 times as a professional boxer and was the WBC and WBA lightweight champion. He retired from boxing with a record of 61 wins and eight losses. His victory was not matched for 50 years until Josh Taylor was crowned undisputed super-lightweight champion in 2021. He also shared the ring with Roberto Duran in 1972. Tributes for Buchanan have started pouring in, with boxing legends Barry McGuigan and Steve Bunce among those paying their respects.