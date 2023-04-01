At the age of 77, Ken Buchanan, the former undisputed world lightweight boxing champion, has passed away. The world of boxing is saddened by this news.

A Formidable Career

Scottish boxing great Ken Buchanan has died at the age of 77. Buchanan became the undisputed world lightweight champion in 1971 and is among a handful of British names to adorn the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Ken Buchanan won his first 33 fights and had a total record of 61-8. He was an immensely talented boxer known for his exceptional skill, agility, and speed in the ring. He won the WBA lightweight title in 1970 when he defeated Ismael Laguna in a famous fight in Puerto Rico. He added the WBC crown the following year with victory over Ruben Navarro. However, he was stripped of the WBC title after failing to defend it against Pedro Carrasco. Buchanan then lost the WBA belt after a controversial fight with Roberto Duran, which he lost after being floored with a low blow. Duran’s manager promised a rematch, but it never happened.

A Humble Gentleman

Kenneth Buchanan was a humble and well-mannered person. His son revealed last year that he was suffering from dementia and living in a care home. However, his love for boxing never diminished as he continued to mentor the next generation of boxing talent in Scotland.

A Boxer with Character

Ken Buchanan’s career was marked by acts of immense bravery and character. He fought for the final time in 1982 at the age of 37. The boxer was made an MBE in 1972 and was inducted into both the International Boxing Hall of Fame and the Scottish Sport Hall of Fame. A statue of him in his home city of Edinburgh was unveiled last year.

A Great Champion and a Source of Inspiration

Ken Buchanan once topped the bill above boxing great Muhammad Ali at Madison Square Garden in New York City and shared his dressing room with Ali. The two had a great time with each other, and Ken Buchanan even drew an imaginary line in the middle of the room, warning Ali not to cross it. Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf tweeted his condolences on Buchanan’s death, stating that he inspired and mentored a generation of boxing talent in Scotland and beyond.

Tributes and Condolences Pour In

Scotland’s Josh Taylor, who emulated Buchanan when he became an undisputed world champion in 2021, paid tribute to the legend, saying he was saddened to hear the news of Buchanan’s passing. Buchanan was Scotland’s first undisputed champion of the world, and his passing is indeed a sad day for the sport of boxing and Scotland as a nation.

In Conclusion

Kenneth Buchanan was a legendary boxer and a true icon of the sport. His brilliance in the ring, humility, and gentle nature endeared him to many boxing enthusiasts worldwide. His achievements will be remembered for many years to come, and his legacy has left a lasting impact on Scottish boxing culture. RIP, Ken Buchanan.