At the age of 82, John Spearing, a Welsh Grand National-winning trainer, has passed away. Details on the cause of his death remain unknown, but a tribute pour has been made in his honor.

At 82 years old, John Spearing, the trainer who won the Welsh Grand National, has passed away. His death has triggered a tribute pour as the racing community mourns his loss.

Legendary horse trainer, John Spearing, has passed away at the age of 82 after a long illness. He was known as a top man who trained some great winners and spent more than 50 years of his life as one of Britain’s most influential and popular horse trainers. Despite being diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021, Spearing lived his life to the fullest and retired just five days ago as Britain’s second longest-serving trainer.

Spearing was a highly successful trainer, winning over 800 races in both flat and jump racing. He is best known for training Run and Skip, who won the Welsh National and Anthony Mildmay Peter Cazalet Memorial Chase, and came fourth in the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 1986. Spearing was renowned for his exceptional skills at training difficult horses, and his daughter praised his remarkable abilities as a trainer.

Spearing had a long and rewarding career in horse racing, having graduated to a full license after being asked to train the disappointing Glendale, who he steered to 13 wins. He spent the last three decades of his career with the Rimeli family. Despite suffering life-threatening injuries in a serious gallops accident five years ago, he continued to train horses until his recent retirement in January as one of Britain’s most popular trainers.

Spearing’s passing has left the entire horse racing community devastated. Many trainers, jockeys, and fans have expressed their condolences and shared their fond memories of him. Peter Scudamore, one of his close friends and a former jockey, praised him as an exceptional trainer and a good feeder of horses. Fellow trainer and friend David Evans said that Spearing was very self-reserved but an excellent trainer who used his wisdom and hard work to succeed.

Spearing’s legacy in the horse racing world will always be remembered with great fondness. He was a true legend in the sport, and his knowledge and dry humor were greatly cherished by fans and colleagues alike. He trained many favorites under both codes over the years, but Run and Skip will always be remembered most fondly.

In memory of John Spearing, fans and colleagues have paid tribute to him on social media, sharing their prized moments with him. Worcester Racecourse shared an emotional photo of John back in their Winner’s Enclosure with Pillar of Steel. Chepstow Racecourse also expressed their condolences and shared the story of Spearing’s final winner as a trainer last August, which was also at their course. James Evans, a fellow trainer, also cherished the great times he shared with Spearing, particularly when he trained his brother Richard’s horses.

John Spearing was an excellent and hard-working trainer at heart, and he will be deeply missed by the horse racing community. May he rest in peace.