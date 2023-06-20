At the age of 85, Paxton Whitehead, a sitcom legend from the 1990s, passed away on Friday.

Paxton Whitehead, Nineties Sitcom Legend, Dies at Age 85

British actor Paxton Whitehead, known for his roles in popular sitcoms such as “Friends” and “Cheers,” passed away on Friday at the age of 85. Whitehead, who had a long and distinguished career on stage and screen, had been battling an illness for some time. His death was confirmed by his family, who released a statement expressing their sadness at his passing. Whitehead’s contributions to the world of television will be remembered by fans for years to come.

