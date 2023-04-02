At the age of 86, popular Vancouver radio personality Red Robinson has passed away.

Announcement of Passing

On Saturday, Vancouver radio personality Red Robinson passed away after a brief illness, according to a statement posted online by his family. Robinson died at the age of 86.

A Pioneer and Trailblazer

Robinson was a pioneer and trailblazer in the music industry. He began his radio career in 1954 at Vancouver’s CJOR and is credited as the first DJ in Canada to play rock ’n’ roll music regularly. He later moved to Vancouver CKWX station in 1957, where he had the opportunity to meet with American singers Buddy Holly and Elvis Presley, leaving an unforgettable legacy.

Award-Winning Career

Throughout his career, Robinson was recognized for his contributions to the music and broadcasting industries. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994, the Canadian Broadcast Hall of Fame in 1997, and the Rockabilly Hall of Fame in 2000. He retired from radio in 2007.

A Life Well-Lived

Red Robinson lived a full and meaningful life. His family said in a statement, “We’re so glad we got to spend his final moments with him, and having his brother Bill there made it extra special. Most people knew our Dad as a rock’ n’ roll DJ, a TV personality, an ad agency owner, a spokesperson, or through his philanthropic work. He was larger-than-life in a lot of ways, but to us, he was a devoted father and grandfather, a loving husband to our late mom Carole, and a loyal friend to everybody.”

Closing

Rest in peace, Red Robinson.

Sources

Credit: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canada/article-red-robinson-vancouver-dj-dead/