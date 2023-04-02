At the age of 86, the father figure of the Wayans family, Howell Wayans, passes away.

The 86-year-old Howell Wayans, who was the head of the Wayans family, has passed away.

Wayans family patriarch Howell Wayans passes away at the age of 86

Howell Wayans, the father of 10 famous children, has passed away at the age of 86 from unknown causes. Marlon Wayans, one of his children who is also an actor and producer, confirmed his father’s passing on Saturday through an emotional tribute post on Instagram.

In the post, Marlon described his father as a “legend” and “an example of a man to all your boys” who always put family first. He reminisced about a conversation with his father when he was a child, where his father expressed that he simply wanted to be a man and that being a man meant taking care of oneself and one’s responsibilities, with the family always coming first.

“Howell was not just a father, but a teacher and mentor to his children. His teachings helped shape and pave the way for their successful careers in the film and television industry. The Wayans family, with a combined net worth of $100 million, is a testimony of Howell’s dedication to his family,” said a family friend.

Howell’s children have produced, written, and directed several TV shows and films, including the popular movie White Chicks which starred Marlon and Shawn Wayans. The comedian DL Hughley also paid tribute to Howell, describing him as “a man and King among men” with his legacy evident in the family he raised and cared for.

Howell Wayans’ passing is a huge loss to his family and the entertainment industry. Though his presence will be missed, his influence and teachings will continue to guide his children and impact the lives of future generations. Rest in peace, Howell Wayans.