Double Oscar-winning actress Glenda Jackson has died aged 87

It has been announced that Glenda Jackson, the revered British actress known for her commanding performances on stage and screen, has passed away at the age of 87. Jackson was a two-time Academy Award winner, earning the coveted prize for her roles in “Women in Love” and “A Touch of Class”.

