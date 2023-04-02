At the age of 88, former Indian all-rounder Salim Durani has passed away.

Salim Durani, a former all-rounder from India, passed away at the age of 88.

Salim Durani: A Cricketer with a Ruthless Reputation

Salim Durani was an Afghan-born Indian cricketer who created a special rapport with the spectators with his aggressive style of batting. He was born in Kabul in 1934 and started his cricketing career in the 1950s. Durani acquired the reputation of hitting sixes on demand, which made him a ruthless opponent in the game. His remarkable performances and memorable innings have made him a legend in Indian cricket history.

The Early Years

Durani’s family moved to India during the turbulent times of the partition in 1947. Salim was just thirteen years old at the time. He showed interest in cricket and started playing for his school team. He later joined the Star Cricket Club in Bombay (now Mumbai). Durani was soon noticed by the selectors and was inducted into the Bombay (now Mumbai) Ranji Trophy team in 1957.

The Rise to Glory

Durani’s rise to success was gradual but steady. He played his first Test match against Australia in 1960. He distinguished himself by scoring 68 runs in the second innings on a difficult wicket. He showed his true potential in the 1961-62 tour of the West Indies. He played a match-winning innings of 104* against the West Indies in Port-of-Spain in 1962. This was also his maiden Test century.

Durani was a valuable asset to the Indian team. He was an excellent batsman, a brilliant fielder, and a useful bowler. He could score runs quickly and was always a danger to the opposition. He was also a great entertainer and had a natural flair for the game. He was in demand in the domestic circuit and played for several teams, including Rajasthan, Bengal, and Delhi.

The Golden Period

The period from 1967 to 1971 was Durani’s golden period. He played a crucial role in India’s famous Test victory against England in 1971. He scored 75 runs in the second innings and took three wickets in the match. This was India’s first Test victory over England in more than 20 years. He was also a member of the Indian team that won the series against West Indies in 1971.

Durani’s cricketing career spanned over a decade. He played 29 Test matches for India and scored 1202 runs at an average of 25.04. He scored one century and six fifties in his Test career. He also took 75 wickets at an average of 35.73. He played his last Test match against England at the Brabourne Stadium in February 1973.

The Legacy

Salim Durani left a lasting impact on Indian cricket. He was a true entertainer and had a unique style of play. He was fearless and played with a ruthless attitude. He was a great inspiration to many young cricketers who aspired to play for India. His memorable performances and remarkable innings will always be a part of Indian cricket history.

The Indian cricketing fraternity remembers Salim Durani as a cricketer with a ruthless reputation. He was a true gentleman on and off the field and will always be remembered as one of the greats of Indian cricket.