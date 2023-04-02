At the age of 88, Salim Durani, a former Indian cricketer known for his impressive six-hitting ability, has passed away.

Cricket Fraternity Mourns The Loss Of Salim Durrani

The Indian cricket fraternity woke up to sad news on Sunday as former Indian cricketer Salim Durrani, well known for his looks and for his penchant for hitting sixes on demand, passed away at the age of 88.

Durrani passed away in Jamnagar, where he resided with his younger brother. He underwent proximal femoral nail surgery after breaking his thigh bone following a fall in January.

Born in Kabul, Durrani played 29 Tests for India between 1960 and 1973 and was a well-respected all-rounder in the cricketing world. He made his India debut against Australia at Brabourne in January of 1960 and played his last Test match against England at the same venue thirteen years later.

After retiring from cricket in 1973, Durrani appeared in the film Charitra with Parveen Babi and was the first cricketer to win the Arjuna Award. He scored a total of 1,202 runs in 50 innings for the national team with only one century and seven fifties to his name. In 1973, he also made his Bollywood debut, starring opposite renowned actor Praveen Babi in the movie Charitra.

Condolences Pour In from Across The World

Cricket players and public figures from across India and around the world took to social media to pay tribute to the legend. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted:

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri also extended his condolences.

The Legacy Lives On

Salim Durrani will be remembered as a cricketer who helped establish India’s reputation in the world of cricket. His style, both on and off the field, made him a cricketing legend and an institution in himself. The cricket fraternity mourns his loss and sends condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.