At the age of 88, the former all-rounder of India, Durani, has passed away.

Former India Cricket All-Rounder Salim Durani Passes Away at 88

Salim Durani, a famous left-hand batsman and left-arm spinner of the Indian cricket team, died on Sunday at the age of 88. Durani played 29 tests for India between 1960 and 1973, scoring 1,202 runs and bagging 75 wickets. He was also famously known for his talent for hitting sixes, making him a valuable member of the Indian cricket team.

The former all-rounder had undergone proximal femoral nail surgery after he broke his thigh bone in a fall in January this year. Despite the surgery, he could not recover, and the legendary cricketer passed away on Sunday.

Tributes Pour In for the Cricketing Legend

The death of Salim Durani has left the Indian cricket fraternity in a state of mourning. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes, calling him a “cricketing legend”.

According to Modi, Durani made a significant contribution to India’s rise in the world of cricket. On and off the field, he was known for his style, and his demise has pained the Prime Minister. Modi extended his condolences to Durani’s family and friends and prayed that his soul might rest in peace.

Salim Durani was the first cricketer to receive the Arjuna award, the second-highest sporting honour in India. Born in Afghanistan, he was among very few Indian cricketers who were born abroad. His contribution to Indian cricket is unparalleled and has left a lasting impression on the cricketing fraternity in India and across the world.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri described Durani as “easily one of the most colourful cricketers of India.” Jay Shah, secretary of the Indian cricket board (BCCI), also expressed his condolences, stating that Durani was “one of Indian cricket’s crown jewels.”

A Luminous Career and a Remarkable Achievements List

Salim Durani had an illustrious career with the Indian cricket team. He made his test debut against New Zealand in Dunedin in 1965 and gained recognition for his match-winning performances. Durani was a valuable all-rounder who could bat at any position and was an intelligent bowler who could bowl in any situation, making him an asset to the Indian cricket team.

Durani played a significant role in India’s first test series win in the West Indies in 1971, where he scored a century in the final test match at Port of Spain. His performance with the ball in the same series was equally impressive, as he picked up 14 wickets and helped India to a historic series victory.

In addition to his success in the West Indies, Durani also played a significant role in India’s first test series win against England at home in 1972-73, where he scored a crucial half-century in the second test match at Delhi.

Durani’s remarkable cricketing career spanned over a decade, leaving a lasting legacy in the world of cricket. His fans and colleagues will remember him forever for his contribution to Indian cricket.