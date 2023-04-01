At the age of 96, the final Tuskegee Airman from San Antonio has passed away.

At 96 years of age, the final Tuskegee Airman from San Antonio has passed away.

Retired Tuskegee Airman Eugene Derricotte Passes Away at 96



Retired Air Force Col. Eugene Derricotte, the last surviving Tuskegee Airman in San Antonio, has passed away at the age of 96. Derricotte was part of the groundbreaking aviators and ground crews who proved that African Americans belonged in the air along with their white counterparts, and as the decades passed, their legend grew.

A Life of Distinction

Although Derricotte’s connection to the Tuskegee Airmen is a significant part of his legacy, it is not the only distinction he had. He was a standout athlete and one of the first African American football players at the University of Michigan. Derricotte was also a dentist who served as chief of oral surgery at Lackland AFB and later became an assistant professor of oral and maxillofacial surgery at UT Health Science Center in San Antonio.

In 2007, Derricotte was among 300 Tuskegee Airmen who were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol, attended by then-President George W. Bush.

The Legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen

The Tuskegee Airmen broke new ground in America’s highly segregated armed forces. Although the nation’s troops had been segregated, at least in part because of an Army War College report published years before the start of World War II, the all-African American 332nd Fighter Group became a striking exception to the rule. Composed of the 301st, 302nd, 99th and 100th fighter squadrons, the 332nd Fighter Group had as many as 14,000 airmen, about 1,000 of them pilots. In the skies over Europe, they flew 15,533 sorties, collecting 112 aerial kills and earning 96 Distinguished Flying Crosses and three Presidential Unit Citations.

One of the Tuskegee Airmen, Charles McGee, flew 409 missions in World War II, the Korean conflict, and Vietnam. He rose to become a brigadier general in the Air Force before passing away last year at the age of 102.

A Life Well-Lived

Derricotte was born on June 14, 1926, in Fostoria, Ohio, to Clarence and Bessie (Anderson) Derricotte. He was the second of their three sons. He graduated from Defiance High School in 1944 and enrolled in the University of Michigan the same year, but was soon drafted. Derricotte began his military career as a cannoneer in the Army Field Artillery while posted to Fort Bragg, N.C., but he changed fields after discovering aviation training.

He entered the training program for Black aviators that had been established at Tuskegee Army Air Field in Alabama. He graduated in May 1946, too late to fight in World War II. However, he was considered part of the original group of pilots who earned fame and notoriety in the skies over Europe.

Derricotte retired from the military on September 1, 1985, after 24 years of active-duty service, and joined the UT Health Science Center. His list of accomplishments and awards is extensive and includes the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medals, Air Force Commendation Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, among others.

A Lasting Legacy

Derricotte was married to Jeanne E. (Hagans) Derricotte. Now that all the Tuskegee Airmen in San Antonio are gone, things will change for the local chapter of the association. “Without them around, we’re going to have to build up our historical legacy so people can understand the significance of what those guys did. It seemed to be much easier when they would tell (the history) themselves,” said Rick Sinkfield, president of the Tuskegee Airmen chapter in San Antonio.

Eugene Derricotte passed away at 11 a.m. on Friday in the memory care unit of a local nursing home. His memory will endure as a testament to the bravery and dedication of the Tuskegee Airmen and to his own exemplary life.