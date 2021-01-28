Atef Jacoub Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Atef Jacoub has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

Atef Jacoub has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

1) "It is with deep sorrow that @CoptSolidarity announces the passing of founding Executive Committee Member, Mr. Atef Jacoub, on January 27, 2020, from COVID-19. https://t.co/iQcMEb8Nzc pic.twitter.com/aSv9cMtvMU — Coptic Solidarity (@CoptSolidarity) January 28, 2021

Coptic Solidarity @CoptSolidarity 1) “It is with deep sorrow that @CoptSolidarity announces the passing of founding Executive Committee Member, Mr. Atef Jacoub, on January 27, 2020, from COVID-19.

NOTICE.