Atharva Chinchwadkar Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Atharva Chinchwadkar has Died .

RT @FremontPD: It’s with unfortunate news that the Alameda County Coroner has confirmed Atharva Chinchwadkar, was found deceased at the scene of a collision. The Fremont Police Department sends our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Atharva. https://nixle.us/CKG9Y

