“Athena Alert Texas” : Texas House Passes ‘Athena Alert’ Bill Inspired by Athena Strand

Texas House Approves ‘Athena Alert’ Bill Modeled After Athena Strand’s Legacy

The Texas House has passed a bill that would establish an Athena Alert in the state, named after 7-year-old Athena Strand who was kidnapped and killed in December 2022. The alert would allow law enforcement to issue alerts in the region when a child goes missing, even if there is no confirmation of an abduction, which is required for an AMBER Alert. Delivery driver Tanner Horner is charged with kidnapping and killing Athena Strand after hitting her with his delivery van. An AMBER Alert was not issued until Thursday afternoon, even though the sheriff did not have evidence to indicate that she was abducted, meaning the case did not fit the qualifications for an AMBER Alert.

News Source : FOX 4 Staff

Source Link :Athena Strand-inspired ‘Athena Alert’ bill passes Texas House/