Athens Police Seek Information on Missing 20-Year-Old UGA Student, Charlie Chisolm

Who is Charlie Chisolm?

Charlie Chisolm is a 20-year-old student at the University of Georgia who went missing in Athens on April 22nd, 2021. He was last seen leaving a friend’s house in downtown Athens around 1:30 am.

The search for Charlie

After Charlie was reported missing, a massive search effort was launched by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department and the community. Search parties were organized, and flyers were posted throughout the city. The UGA Police Department also assisted in the search effort.

The investigation

The police gathered CCTV footage from the area where Charlie was last seen. They also interviewed witnesses and friends who had seen him that night. The police did not suspect any foul play in Charlie’s disappearance, but they were concerned for his well-being.

The discovery

After a week of searching, Charlie was found in a wooded area near the Oconee River. His body was discovered by a search team made up of volunteers and law enforcement officers. The cause of death has not been released by the authorities.

The aftermath

Charlie’s death has deeply affected the Athens community and the University of Georgia. He was a beloved member of the Greek community and had many friends and family members who loved him. The university held a vigil in his honor, and many people have paid tribute to him on social media.

The legacy

Charlie’s family has set up a scholarship in his name to honor his memory. The scholarship will be awarded to a student at the University of Georgia who demonstrates the same qualities that Charlie possessed, including kindness, generosity, and a love for life.

The investigation continues

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is still investigating Charlie’s death. They are asking anyone with information about the case to come forward and speak with them. The police are committed to finding out what happened to Charlie and bringing closure to his family and friends.

Final thoughts

Charlie’s death is a tragedy that has touched the hearts of many people. His kindness and love for life will be remembered by all who knew him. The scholarship in his name is a fitting tribute to his memory and will help to ensure that his legacy lives on.

