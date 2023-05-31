“Athens travel guide”: Visiting Athens: A Comprehensive Travel Guide for Accommodation and Activities

Athens, the capital of Greece, is a city steeped in rich history, art, and culture. From the ancient landmarks like the Parthenon and Acropolis to the bustling neighborhoods, Athens offers a blend of old and new that attracts travelers from around the world. Here are some of the top places to stay, things to do, and places to eat and drink in Athens.

Where to Stay:

Xenodocheio Milos: This landmark property in the heart of the Plaka district elegantly combines Athenian past with haute cuisine. Grand Bretagne: Since 1874, this regal institution has been one of the most dazzling hotels in Athens. Its 320 rooms overflow with timeless grandeur and modern luxury. The Dolli: This glittering newcomer to the Greek hotel scene offers boutique opulence within a framework of “neo-eclectic” architecture that offers panoramic views of the Acropolis and Monastiraki Square. Perianth: This Design Hotel marks its territory in Agia Eirini, a Byzantine-era square in downtown Athens humming with energy. Its elegant central lobby is surrounded by beautifully appointed chambers. The Margi: Just 30 minutes from the center of Athens, The Margi offers breathtaking vistas of the sea, a lush cradle of pines, and an impressive array of dining options and recreational facilities.

What to Do:

Stroll Anafiotika: This tranquil oasis just beneath the mighty Acropolis whispers of a slower-paced life within its Cycladic-style whitewashed houses, adorned with bougainvillea and lazily sunbathing cats. Carwan Gallery: This gallery illuminates the Eastern Mediterranean’s dynamic creative landscape through compelling contemporary design. Tour Monastiraki: This lively amalgam of Athens’ past and present is renowned for its rooftop bars and sprawling markets, including a bustling flea market that offers a treasure-filled labyrinth of traditional Greek crafts. Peruse the book selection at Hyper Hypo: This multi-level bookstore and project space offers a well-curated mix of books and magazines covering a variety of subjects, from art and architecture to fashion and pop culture. Museum of Cycladic Art: This repository brims with over 3,000 Cycladic, ancient Greek, and Cypriot artifacts, offering a microcosm of the region’s profound historical legacy.

Where to Eat and Drink:

Ama Lachei: This oasis in the burgeoning neighborhood of Exarcheia merges traditional recipes with inventive twists and authentic ingredients, offering a tempting Greek palette at reasonable prices. Nolan: This minimalist bistro serves an enticing array of dishes imbued with Asian flair and Greek nuances, all intended for shared dining. Feyrouz: This bustling family-run eatery is beloved for its Levantine cuisine, including veggie pies, tabbouleh, and orange blossom galaktoboureko. Birdman: This Japanese-inspired pub reimagines Greek street food with a Tokyo twist, creating an eclectic blend of culinary cultures. Wine is Fine: This Monastiraki district hotspot combines French and Greek culinary traditions in a relaxed atmosphere, with an arty crowd and a menu filled with organic wines and inventive takes on classics.

Conclusion:

Athens, the cradle of Western civilization, is a city that revels in a present daubed with audacious graffiti and the hum of contemporary life. From the ancient sites like the Parthenon and Acropolis to the new happenings within the city, Athens offers a blend of old and new that attracts travelers from around the world. Whether you’re interested in history, art, or culture, Athens has something for everyone.

News Source : Paul Jebara

Source Link :Athens, Greece Travel Guide: Where to Stay & What to Do in Athens/