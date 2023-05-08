Athlete communication. : The Art of Athlete Storytelling and Dealing with Angry Individuals

Crafting a Compelling Narrative: How Athletes Can Respond to Criticism and Angry Fans

Former Wisconsin Badger football player Chris Borland has launched a storytelling project for athletes, allowing them to share their stories directly with the public. Borland believes more athletes are moving away from traditional media, which often sensationalizes stories and lacks nuance. With his project, athletes can control their own narrative and share their experiences in a more personal and authentic way. This shift towards athlete-driven media highlights the importance of giving athletes a platform to express themselves and share their stories with the world.

News Source : Wisconsin Public Radio

Source Link :Athlete storytelling, Responding to angry people/