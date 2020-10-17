Athletics Director Greg Rainwater Death – Dead : Greg Rainwater Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Athletics Director Greg Rainwater Death – Dead : Greg Rainwater Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Athletics Director Greg Rainwater has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 17, 2020.

” on Twitter: “Beth and I join the @NHSRaiderPride family in mourning the loss of Athletics Director Greg Rainwater. Our prayers are with his wife Tammy, who, like Greg, is an @AStateAlumni and an educator. Our thoughts are with the @NettRaiders students, staff, and administrators.”

Tributes 

Jason Rapert wrote 
Sad to lose one of my childhood friends and one of my distant cousins – Greg Rainwater. He was a great man who had a tremendous impact for good in his community, our state and Uganda where he once served as a missionary. Prayers for his family and all their friends. #Arkansas

Raider Athletics wrote 
We are devastated to learn of the passing of Athletics Director Greg Rainwater. Coach Rainwater was not only a great AD, but an even better person. Please keep him family in your thoughts and prayers.

Karen Sanders wrote 
What an amazing man Greg Rainwater was. If you knew him, you knew he walked the walk. Prayers to his wife and daughter, my friends and colleagues at Nettleton, and his church family and friends. Black heartYellow heart

Randy Coleman wrote 
My thoughts and prayers go out to Greg Rainwater’s family, friends, and the @NettRaiders
athletic department and school district. Mr. Rainwater was always kind, professional, and first class, and he will he missed. Folded hands #SpearsUp #PrayersUp

ʀʏJack-o-lanternɴ ᴠᴀᴜɢʜᴀɴ wrote 
Greg Rainwater was a great man. He was a great man to NEA. He was a great man to Nettleton. He was an incredible pastor to Mt. Zion Baptist church and an amazing missionary to Uganda.

