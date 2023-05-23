“Atlanta business shooting” today : One person dead, another critical after double-shooting outside Atlanta business

One person killed, another in critical condition after double-shooting outside Atlanta business. today 2023.

Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting in northwest Atlanta that occurred on Monday night. Two men were shot, one of whom died on the scene, while the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The victims have not been identified, but one of them was reportedly 18 years old. The investigation is ongoing.

News Source : WSBTV.com News Staff

