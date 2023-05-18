“Atlanta elementary school lockdown” today : Lockdown enforced at metro Atlanta elementary school after black bear enters playground – WSB-TV Channel 2

1. #BlackBearOnPlayground

A black bear was spotted near a playground at Poole’s Mill Elementary School in Forsyth County, Georgia, causing staff to bring everyone inside for safety. Neighbors in the area reported that this was not the first time bears have been seen in the area, as there is a small area of woods and fields where bears are known to roam. Wildlife officials were interviewed by Channel 2 Action News to discuss what to do if someone comes close to a bear. Fortunately, the school officials were able to keep everyone inside until the bear moved on to another location.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of being aware of wildlife in their natural habitats. While black bears are generally not aggressive towards humans, they can be dangerous if they feel threatened or cornered. It is recommended to keep a safe distance and avoid feeding them, as this can lead to habituation and dangerous interactions in the future. It is also important to properly store food and trash to avoid attracting bears and other wildlife to populated areas. By respecting wildlife and their habitats, humans can coexist with these animals in a safe and sustainable manner.

News Source : Bryan Mims

