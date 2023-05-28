Atlanta graduation party shooting today : One Teen Dead, Another Injured Following Graduation Party in Atlanta

Atlanta graduation party results in one teen’s death and another’s injury. today 2023.

One teenager was killed and another injured in a shooting outside Benjamin E. Mays High School in Atlanta early on Sunday morning. The incident occurred during an unauthorised gathering at the end of the school’s driveway after a graduation party elsewhere in the community was disbanded by police. The identity of the victims has not been released.

Read Full story : 1 teen killed, 1 injured after graduation party in Atlanta /

News Source : https://www.atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta graduation party tragedy Teen fatalities at Atlanta party Injury incident at Atlanta graduation gathering SEO tragedy at Atlanta graduation event Search engine optimized coverage of Atlanta party mishap