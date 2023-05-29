“Atlanta high school shooting” today : Atlanta High School Shooting Leaves One Teen Dead and Another Injured, a Tragic Incident

Atlanta High School Shooting Leaves One Teen Dead and Another Injured, Sparking Grief and Shock today 2023.

A teenage girl has died and a teenage boy has been injured after a shooting at Benjamin E. Mays High School in Atlanta. Police responded to a report of multiple people shot around 2:27 a.m. on Sunday. There are no suspects in custody, but police have said the incident involved multiple students. Atlanta police are offering a $10,000 award for information on the shooting.

News Source : LOVEBSCOTT

