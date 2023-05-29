“Atlanta high school shooting” today : Graduation Party Shooting Outside Atlanta High School Leaves One Teen Dead and Another Injured

Shooting outside Atlanta high school after graduation party results in death of teenager and injury of another today 2023.

A 16-year-old girl was shot and killed outside an Atlanta high school early Sunday morning following a confrontation that began at a graduation party. Another 16-year-old boy was also injured in the incident, but is currently in stable condition. The Atlanta Homicide Department believes those involved were also high school-aged and is offering a $10,000 reward for information about the shooting. The victims were identified as Breasia Powell, who was scheduled to begin working for the City of Atlanta’s youth employment program, and an unnamed boy.

News Source : ABC7 New York

