“Atlanta high school shooting” today : Police report: Shooting at Atlanta high school graduation party leaves one teen dead and another injured

Police report: One teen dies and another injured in shooting outside Atlanta high school after graduation party today 2023.

A 16-year-old girl was shot and killed outside an Atlanta high school after a confrontation that began at a graduation party, according to police. A 16-year-old boy also checked himself into the hospital with a gunshot wound from the same incident. The Atlanta Homicide Department said it has reason to believe those involved were also high school-aged. The mayor of Atlanta called for students to make conscious and quality decisions while encouraging guardians to stay involved in their children’s whereabouts. The district offers free telehealth and counseling services for all students.

News Source : Teddy Grant,Jianna Cousin

