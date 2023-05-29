“Atlanta high school shooting” today : Shooting outside Atlanta high school leaves one teen dead and another injured.

Shooting outside Atlanta high school leaves one teen dead and another injured today 2023.

City leaders in Atlanta have called on parents to be more vigilant and mindful of their children following an overnight shooting outside a high school that killed a 16-year-old girl and injured a 16-year-old boy. The shooting occurred after an unauthorized gathering at Benjamin E. Mays High School. Mayor Andre Dickens urged parents to ensure their children make quality decisions and to sign them up for the summer youth program. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and police have not released information on any arrests made.

Read Full story : Teen killed, another injured in shooting outside Atlanta high school /

News Source : https://www.wtvy.com

Atlanta high school shooting Teen shooting incident School violence in Atlanta Tragedy at Atlanta high school Gun violence in schools