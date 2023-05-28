“Atlanta high school shooting” today : Shooting outside Atlanta high school leaves one teenager dead and another injured

“Atlanta high school shooting” today : Shooting outside Atlanta high school leaves one teenager dead and another injured

A teenager has been killed and another injured in a shooting outside an Atlanta high school. The victims, a 16-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, were found in the early hours of Sunday morning. The girl was pronounced dead, while the boy is in a stable condition. No suspects have been arrested, but police said the incident involved multiple high school-aged students. The gathering at the end of the high school’s driveway was unauthorised. Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring called the shooting “tragic”. The Atlanta Police Department is offering a reward of $10,000 for information.

News Source : Mirna Alsharif,Juliette Arcodia

