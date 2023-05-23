“Terry Daugherty” as the focus keyword. : Atlanta man found dead in Lake Lanier after being reported missing

A man from Atlanta went missing at Sunrise Cove Marina and was later discovered deceased in Lake Lanier. According to friends, 57-year-old Terry Daugherty was last seen at the marina’s dock, where he kept his boat, at approximately 9 p.m. on Monday. The following morning, neighbors couldn’t locate him, so they contacted the authorities.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office issued a “Be On The Lookout” for Daugherty and dispatched a dive team to investigate the waters. They discovered his body submerged close to where his boat was anchored using a side scan sonar.

Daugherty’s remains were transported to the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office, and his family was informed of the tragedy. The cause of his death has yet to be officially determined.

News Source : FOX 5 Atlanta

Lake Lanier Missing person Search and rescue Water recovery Atlanta news