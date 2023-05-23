Atlanta Shooting: 18-Year-Old Dominic McKibbins Killed, Another Teen Injured

Dominic McKibbins : 18-year-old shot and killed in Atlanta, another teen injured

An 18-year-old was fatally shot in northwest Atlanta on Monday night, leaving his family devastated. Another teenager was also injured in the shooting. The victim’s grandmother, Joann McKibbins, expressed her pain and disbelief over the senseless act, and returned to the scene where her grandson lost his life. Atlanta Police reported that multiple shooters fired dozens of rounds during a dispute, and detectives are hoping surveillance footage will provide more information on the incident. The McKibbins family is urging anyone with information to come forward and for an arrest to be made. Joann remembered her grandson as a kind-hearted person and called for an end to gun violence. The injured teenager is currently recovering in the hospital. Atlanta Police Department and Atlanta Crime Stoppers are asking for anyone with information on the shooting to come forward.

News Source : Tyler Fingert

